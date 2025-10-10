Fars province is the showcase of Iran’s culture and art: minister

TEHRAN — The Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts on Thursday described Fars province as the showcase of Iranian culture and art, highlighting its deep historical and civilizational significance.

Speaking at a tourism council meeting in Sepidan county, Seyed Reza Salehi-Amiri emphasized that Fars boasts a magnificent civilization that spans thousands of years, from the Achaemenid era to the Safavid dynasty.

The minister stated that the province’s wealth of historical sites clearly demonstrates its importance as a cradle of Iranian culture.

“Fars is a vast land of history and a key player in Iranian civilization, identity, and thought,” Salehi-Amiri said. He added that the province holds many hidden mysteries whose full value will become clearer in the future.

The minister also stressed the importance of familiarizing the younger generations with their civilizational roots. “Introducing the cultural, historical, and natural capacities of Fars will deepen the connection between young people and ancient Iran,” he remarked.

Salehi-Amiri then pointed to the National Tourism Development Plan as a guiding framework for the country’s tourism growth in the coming years. He noted that for the first time, this plan was developed and officially issued at the provincial level in Fars.

He underlined that focusing on heritage and natural assets will pave the way for achieving sustainable tourism development.

“Tourism is a cultural and social process that strengthens family bonds and social capital. It plays an important role in fostering emotional connections and enhancing community spirit,” the minister added.

In his concluding remarks, Salehi Amiri highlighted three key faces of Iran to present to the world: first, the civilizational face rooted in Iranian history and identity; second, the cultural face centered around [the ancient festival of] Nowruz and the Persian language; and third, the spiritual face, represented by renowned figures such as Sa’di, Rumi, Hafez, Khayyam, and other mystics and poets who embody the lofty spirit and thought of Iranians.

The minister also announced the launch of a national festival project across 31 provinces of Iran, adding that the initiative involves collaboration between five ministries to coordinate cultural activities across the country in a more targeted and organized manner.

