Industry minister opens Tabriz METAFO 2025 exhibition

TABRIZ – Iran’s Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Seyed Mohammad Atabak inaugurated the 22nd Tabriz International Metallurgy, Steel, Foundry, Mining Industries and Related Equipment Exhibition (Tabriz METAFO 2025) on Thursday evening, alongside East Azarbaijan Governor Bahram Sarmast.

The four-day event, held from October 16 to 19, brings together industrial leaders, manufacturers, and knowledge-based companies from across Iran. It serves as a key platform for showcasing domestic capabilities, exchanging expertise, and promoting cooperation in the industrial and mining sectors.

According to organizers, 83 companies active in the steel and metallurgical industries are presenting their latest products and technologies, highlighting advances in modern steelmaking and industrial innovation.

EF/MA