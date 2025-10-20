‘Our response will be different’: Top commander vows new kind of war with Israel

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian military commander has warned that the country’s response to any mistake by the enemy will, this time, be extremely different to previous responses, urging the Armed Forces to maintain their preparedness at the highest level and upgrade it day by day.

“By attacking Iran, the Israeli regime aided by the U.S. wanted to extricate itself from the predicament of disgrace and public hatred as well as internal chaos, but suffered a crushing defeat and desperately demanded a ceasefire,” said Major General Abdurahim Mousavi, the president of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked act of aggression against Iran, triggering a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians. The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

In separate remarks regarding the war, a senior general at Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) reiterated that Iran’s missile capability has not been harmed at all. “Our missiles have not suffered even a scratch,” said Brigadier General Mohammadreza Naqdi.

The commander’s remarks come as the Tel Aviv regime claims part of Iran’s missile capabilities were destroyed during the Israeli aggression. Naqdi added that Iran responded to the Israeli military aggression accordingly.

Another Iranian commander also said that the country had prepared itself for a two-month war following the Israeli military aggression. “Our war strategy was to deal more effective and more crushing blows gradually through proper Management,” said Major General Mohsen Rezaei.

The United States blew through about a quarter of its supply of high-end THAAD missile interceptors during Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June, according to two sources familiar with the operation.

U.S. forces countered Tehran’s barrage of ballistic missiles by firing more than 100 THAADs (short for Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) – and possibly as many as 150 – a significant portion of America’s stockpile of the advanced air defense system, the sources said. The US has seven THAAD systems, and used two of them in Israel in the conflict.

Using so many THAAD interceptors in such a short period exposed a gap in the US missile defense network and depleted a costly asset at a moment when American public support for Israeli defense has reached historic lows.

Meanwhile, in response to the Zionist regime’s unprovoked aggression and the U.S.-backed strike on Iran’s diplomatic and scientific institutions, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) launched a meticulously calculated series of missile and drone strikes over twelve days.

These targeted assaults, now known to have reached 22 distinct operational waves, dismantled key Israeli military, intelligence, and technological infrastructure—leading to a pressured halt in hostilities.

Faced with unprecedented destruction, Israel has imposed tight censorship. Foreign journalists have been banned, satellite images are restricted, and social media platforms are under pressure to suppress content showing Israeli losses.

Iranian attacks struck several key targets in the occupied territories, including the Kirya often referred to as Israel’s “Pentagon,” Camp Moshe Dayan, a training and operations center for military intelligence officers, Tel Nof is one of the most fortified airbases in the occupied territories, Nevatim is Israel’s primary base for operating U.S.-made F-35 stealth fighters, Hatzerim, another vital air base as well as the Ovda airbase, which is a key Israeli military installation said to house command-and-control systems and electronic warfare capabilities.

Iran has announced, time and again, that it will give a crushing response to any military aggression or any move jeopardizing its national security.