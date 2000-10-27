Pak Govt. Rejects Press Report Regarding Oil Purchase From Iran

ISLAMABAD The government of Pakistan on Wednesday rejected a newspaper report that Pakistan would stop oil purchase from Iran if the latter did not purchase rice from that country.

Pakistani Urdu daily, Pakistan quoted Trade Minister, Abdul Razzaq Dawood as saying that Pakistan may stop procuring oil from Iran if Tehran does not purchase rice from Islamabad.

"There was, in fact, no mention of Iran in the press talk of the Pakistani minister, which the paper (Pakistan) refers to," a spokesman of the Ministry of Trade told IRNA in Islamabad.

He said, "The minister, after his return from Malaysia and Indonesia, told reporters on Tuesday that if these two countries purchase rice from Thailand instead of Pakistan, then the latter will stop importing cooking oil from these countries." Later, the Pakistani Trade Ministry also released a press statement, totally rejecting the report of the Urdu daily.

"We have brotherly relations with Iran and we hold these relations in high esteem," the statement said.

(IRNA)