Greco-Roman wrestlers win golds at 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships

TEHRAN – Iranian Greco-Roman wrestlers Gholamreza Farokhi and Fardin Hedayati claimed gold medals at the 2025 U23 World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday.

World champion Farokhi and defending champion Hedayati, who celebrated his birthday as well on Tuesday, won gold medals in dominant fashion at 87kg and 130kg respectively.

“I was able to win two back-to-back tough matches at the World Championships and bring home two gold medals,” Farokhi said. “These were high-level competitions.”

Farokhi, a gold medalist at 82kg in Zagreb, moved up to 87kg for Novi Sad but had no troubles in switching weights. As he did in Zagreb, Farokhi brought his best game in par terre and rolled to his second gold in one month after a 9-0 victory in the final against Ivan Chmyr of Ukraine, his fifth technical superiority victory.

After being put on top in par terre, Farokhi launched a trap-arm gut and turned Chmyr four times for the win. Ukraine threw one of those ever increasing challenges for no reason but lost it to add one more point to Farokhi's score.

“When you move up a weight class, the opponents are definitely stronger and tougher,” Farokhi said. "It was a good experience, and it gave me a better sense of how I can perform at 87 kg -- an Olympic weight class"

Hedayati, who has not lost an international bout since his 2022 U20 World Championships finals loss, showed why he will dominate the 130kg weight class for years to come.

Up against Razmik Kurdyan (ARM) in the final, Hedayati began with takedown on the edge for two points.

Kurdyan was put in par terre and from there Hedayati turned him twice to extend his lead to 7-0. With just 23 seconds left before the break, Hedayati scored a stepout to finish the final 8-0 and claim his second straight U23 world title.