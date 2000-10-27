Lebanese President Tells Cabinet: Focus on Economy

BEIRUT Lebanese President Emile Lahoud presided on Friday over the first meeting of the government of Rafik al-Hariri and urged it to work on reviving the economy.

"The economic situation is the biggest challenge on the internal front. It requires quick treatment," a government statement quoted Lahoud as telling ministers.

Information Minister Ghazi al-Aridi said the government had formed a committee to draft its policy statement.

Lahoud appointed his political adversary Hariri, who won a general election in September, to head the new government on Monday.

Hariri formed a 30-member cabinet on Thursday that has to secure the confidence of Parliament in a vote not yet set.

Hariri, a businessman who made his fortune in Saudi Arabia, was prime minister from 1992-1998.

The economy and the national debt grew sharply under his reign, but growth has since slowed. The Central Bank says there will be no growth this year and independent estimates forecast a retraction.

Financiers say the sectarian-based government must act quickly to restore confidence and control the growing debt, which reached $21.7 billion in August.

(Reuter)