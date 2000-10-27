Tehran to Host Seminar on "Peaceful Coexistence of Cultures"

TEHRAN 5th meeting of Islam and Orthodox titled "Peaceful Coexistence of Cultures" will be held in Tehran next week, said Public Relations Office of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization.

The meeting which is to be held on October 31 and November 1 will be attended by a large group of Greek philosophers and intellectuals along with Iranian university professors, theologians and representatives of religious minorities in Iran.

Meanwhile, according to another report from the Islamic Culture and Communications Organizations, Head of the organization Ayatollah Taskhiri met with Syrian Minister of Endowment Mohammad al-Ziadi this week.

During the meeting, Al-Ziadi praised Iran's support for the Palestinians' resistance against the oppressor Zionist regime, saying that his country is determined to restore the rights of people in the occupied territories.

He further underlined that the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization carries out wide-rage activities and voiced readiness of his country to broaden cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

