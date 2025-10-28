Cave museum to be launched in Lorestan

TEHRAN—Following registration of the Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley on the UNESCO World Heritage list, a cave museum will be launched in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan province.

Head of Lorestan Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Department Ata Hassanpour told ISNA that with the pursuits of the provincial program and budget manager, it was decided that a credit would be considered for converting the caves into a museum site or a museum cave.

He noted: “We will start this action in about a month.”

Hassanpour explained: “When it is said a museum site or cave museum, it means recreating the life of prehistoric man in the heart of a prehistoric cave. The animal slaughter, animal hunting, the discovery of fire, creation skill, making of stone tools, and other actions of a miniature life of humans who lived in these caves in the past should be exhibited.”

“From the oldest part of history to the present day, and this sequence of human life from the Stone Age to even historical periods that lived in these caves, we must tangibly display them in the caves.”

He continued: “Also, all the objects from the caves should be displayed in a museum, and that museum is none other than the Falak-ol-Aflak Castle Museum, which we started last year. It is hoped that this important work will be completed with the completion of the objects in this museum.”

KD

