TODAY IN HISTORY

1922 Fascist Blackshirts began a march on Rome from Naples which led two days later to the formation of a fascist government under Benito Mussolini.

1932 Spyros Kyprianou, first foreign minister of Cyprus after its independence, born. He took over as president after the death of Archbishop Makarios.

1940 Italian forces under Mussolini crossed into Greece from Albania in an attempt to occupy the country.

1952 William Hughes, Australian prime minister from 1915-23, died.

1956 The primate of Poland, Cardinal Wysznski, was released following the election of the new politburo under M.

Gomulka. He had been imprisoned since September 1953.

1958 Cardinal Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli, patriarch for Venice, was elected pope and took the title John XXIII.

1962 The Cuban missile crisis effectively ended when Soviet leader Khrushchev announced that its missiles would be dismantled and returned to the USSR. President Kennedy immediately replied that the U.S. would lift its blockade of Cuba.

1981 A Soviet Whiskey-class submarine armed with nuclear weapons ran aground in Swedish waters.

The vessel was released on November 6 after protests to the USSR.

1982 The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party led by Felipe Gonzalez won a landslide victory in a general election.

1995 289 people died and 270 were injured when a crowded underground railway train caught fire between the Ulduz and Narimanov underground stations in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

1996 The people of Malta rejected European Union membership in an upset election victory for the Labor Party; its leader, Alfred Sant, was sworn in as prime minister.

1997 Zambian President Fredrick Chiluba survived a coup attempt by junior military officers who said they were acting against corruption and criminality in the government.

