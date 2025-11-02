Over 1,700 nanotech products receive certificates in a year

TEHRAN – Over the past Iranian year (March 2024 –March 2025), a total of 1,735 nanotechnology products received nanoscale certificates from the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council and were commercialized by 201 companies.

The total sale of these products amounted to 973 trillion rials (equal to 973 million dollars) in the Iranian year 1403, indicating a 57 percent increase compared to a year earlier, and 72 percent in comparison to 200 trillion rials (200 million dollars) in the past four years. This growth is about 31 percent higher than the country’s average annual inflation rate, IRNA quoted Emad Ahmadvand, the secretary of the headquarters for the Iran Nanotechnology Innovation Council, as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Iran Nanotechnology Exhibition being held in Tehran from November 2 to 5.

The export of these nano-products constitutes 10 percent of the sales, about 183 million dollars, the official added.

The sales value of domestically-manufactured nano-tech products over the past year is estimated to be around 1.8 million dollars based on the average daily dollar exchange rate, Ahmadvand further noted.

The official went on to say that the three main industrial sectors, including transportation, civil engineering, and nanomaterials, had the highest share of the market, respectively.

More than a quarter of the country’s secondary market for nanotechnology products is related to the automotive and transportation sectors, he added.

Nanotechnology achievements

Iran’s achievements in nanotechnology are noteworthy. The country’s investment in nanotechnology research and development, as well as the increase in scientific publications and sales of nanotech products, proves Iran’s rise as a global leader in this field, producing and exporting products to different countries across the world.

Access to domestic resources, competitive prices compared to Western countries, and high production of raw nano-materials, nano-catalysts, and advanced equipment, as well as geographical proximity to target markets in neighboring countries, reduced transportation costs, and political and trade relations have made Iran a major manufacturer of nanotechnology products in the region and even some global markets.

Iran’s activities in nanotechnology began in 2001. Two years later, the headquarters for nanotechnology was established to promote knowledge in the field. The first national strategic plan, titled ‘future strategic document’, was developed in 2005, aimed to place Iran among the top 15 countries in the field, focusing on ongoing improvement of the country’s position to generate wealth and improve people’s quality of life.

Later, the name of the organization changed to ‘nano and micro technology headquarters’ to follow up on its missions and tasks in both fields.

From August 22, 2024, to August 23, 2025, significant measures were taken to improve existing industries, expand and manage sustainable exports and nano-product markets at national, regional, and global levels, promote Iranian made products in regional markets, foster innovation from novel technologies with significant economic and social impacts, maintain the country’s scientific status and improve its authority in nanoscience.

Iran’s nanotechnology products in various industries are classified into 13 main categories including Civil engineering and construction; Optics, electronics, and photonics; Petroleum and petrochemicals; Pharmaceuticals, health, and well-being; home appliances; Power and energy; Raw materials; Chemicals; Textiles and clothing; Equipment; Automotive industry and transportation; Industrial machinery; Agriculture, animal husbandry, and Water, according to data published by the vice Presidency for Science and Technology.

Some 89.6 percent of Iranian nanotechnology products are exported to Asian countries, according to data released by the national headquarters for the development of nanotechnology.

Europe, Africa, America, and Australia are the next destinations with 6.8 percent, 2.5 percent, and 1 percent of imports, respectively.

The data, which are related to the Iranian calendar year 1402 (March 2023-March 2024), also show that neighboring countries are the main export destinations of Iran’s nanotechnology products.

Iraq, Turkey, and Afghanistan are the top three importers, holding 23.1 percent, 6.9 percent, and 6.5 percent shares of the imports.

Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates, Russia, China, and India rank next.

MT/MG

