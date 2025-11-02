Iran, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen trade, economic co-op

TEHRAN- Iran's ambassador in Islamabad and Pakistan's Commerce Minister met and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Reza Amiri Moghaddam, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Islamabad, met and held talks with Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan's Commerce Minister.

As reported by Express Tribune, the meeting discussed and deliberated on current initiatives, trade agreements, and upcoming opportunities aimed at enhancing economic relations between the two neighboring countries.

Jam Kamal invited Iranian companies and government organizations to participate in the FoodAg exhibition scheduled to be held from November 25 to 27, 2025, at the Karachi Expo Centre.

The Pakistani Commerce Minister, in his remarks, also emphasized that such platforms provide valuable opportunities for Iranian and Pakistani businesses to explore trade, projects, and joint investments in the agriculture and food sectors.

He further suggested arranging high-level visits, including visits by the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Baluchistan province and the Governor of Zahedan, to facilitate cross-border trade and improve the livelihoods of people living in border areas. He also proposed that Pakistani ministers from the maritime, railways, and communications sectors be invited to Iran to explore areas of mutual cooperation.

The Iranian ambassador, during the meeting, recalled previous agreements between the two countries regarding the import of rice, meat, corn, and animal feed, highlighted the progress in bilateral trade, and noted that Iran has successfully completed rice imports and is ready to purchase animal feed and corn.

He also stated that flights between Quetta and Zahedan have resumed, enhancing connectivity for people and businesses between the two sides.

Jam Kamal emphasized that over the past year, positive interactions between Pakistan and Iran have been fruitful in building stronger economic and trade relations.

He informed the Iranian ambassador during the meeting that the text of the Pakistan-Iran Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in Islamabad, is undergoing internal review and there are plans for its formal presentation and approval in the near future.

Both sides emphasized the shared vision of their leadership to achieve annual bilateral trade worth $10 billion by 2028 and expressed satisfaction with the successful holding of the 22nd session of the Pakistan-Iran Joint Economic Commission in Tehran on September 15-16, 2025.

During a press conference at the Pakistani embassy in Tehran, on October 27, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, said the two countries are poised for even deeper ties as a recently signed barter agreement begins implementation and expands to include various sectors.

Ambassador Tipu's Q&A session followed an event commemorating 'Kashmir Black Day,' an annual observance by Kashmiris and Pakistanis worldwide. This day, October 27, 1950, marks when Indian troops landed in Srinagar to gain control of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly killing scores of people. India rejects the 'Black Day' term.

Answering a question from the Tehran Times, the envoy stated that Iran and Pakistan have yet to finalize the specific products that will be exchanged under the new barter agreement, which he noted was signed at Tehran's request. "This deal is very important and significant," he said. "Both countries will particularly benefit if the private sector is involved."

Iran and Pakistan have enjoyed close and cordial ties since Pakistan's independence in 1947. In recent years, economic cooperation has become a central focus in discussions between the two countries' dignitaries, with both sides recognizing immense untapped potential between the neighboring nations. Significant steps taken recently include the inauguration of border markets and ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement, which Ambassador Tipu stated could be signed soon.

Iran and Pakistan have also become increasingly vocal in supporting each other during times of conflict. Ambassador Tipu noted that Pakistan was the first country to unequivocally condemn Israeli attacks on Iran in June. Iran, for its part, also sought to aid Pakistan during the two conflicts it faced this year. For example, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered to mediate between Pakistan and India in May, an offer the envoy stated Islamabad happily accepted but New Delhi rejected.

Border security is another pressing issue in Tehran-Islamabad relations. Pakistan’s Interior Minister, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Tuesday. While his primary purpose is to attend an Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) ministerial meeting, he is also expected to hold separate discussions with relevant Iranian officials.

