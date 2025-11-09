UNESCO recognition of Cyrus Cylinder highlights Iran’s role in human rights, museum director says

TEHRAN – The recent UNESCO recognition of the Cyrus Cylinder as one of the earliest documents on human rights is a source of national pride and a reaffirmation of Iran’s contribution to universal human values, the director of the National Museum of Iran said on Sunday.

Jebrael Nokandeh said the recognition underscores the historical significance of the Cyrus Cylinder, which dates back to the 6th century BCE and is associated with Cyrus the Great, founder of the Achaemenid Empire.

Expressing his pleasure with this historic decision by the UN cultural body, Nokandeh stated: “As the museum that hosted this unparalleled artifact twice in 1970s and 2010, we consider this event a significant step towards recognizing Iran’s civilizational capacities.”

Those loan displays of the Cyrus Cylinder at the National Museum of Iran had previously shown that this artifact is not merely a museum object, but rather a living message from the ancient history of this land. Today, its recognition on the international stage is a source of pride for all Iranians and a confirmation of Iran’s role in shaping universal concepts of human rights.”

Nokandeh, referring to the content of the UNESCO resolution, emphasized: “In the UNESCO initiative, several key pillars have been stressed: First, the recognition of the importance of the Cyrus Cylinder as one of the first documents to embody principles related to human rights. Second, the UNESCO Director-General has been invited to utilize the principles of this historic cylinder to strengthen programs for justice, human rights, and intercultural dialogue. Third, member states are encouraged to allocate voluntary resources for developing activities in this field. And finally, all countries are requested to facilitate awareness-raising and greater access to the content of this historical document through multilingual translation of this artifact.”

The top archaeologist added: “This event is not merely a diplomatic success, but it is an opportunity to redefine our cultural identity on the global stage. We at the National Museum of Iran are prepared, in cooperation with UNESCO, to hold international exhibitions and educational workshops to further elucidate this shared human heritage.”

He emphasized: “The recognition of the Cyrus Cylinder by UNESCO is solid proof against those who distort history and shows the constructive role Iran has played in shaping global civilization. Undoubtedly, the recognition of the Cyrus Cylinder at UNESCO is a cultural achievement for the Iranian world.” According to experts, this decision by UNESCO could pave the way for broader cultural cooperation between Iran and international institutions and solidify Iran’s image on the global stage as a country with a rich and peace-loving civilization.

Being Kept at the British Museum, the cylinder remained buried for more than 2,400 years until it was discovered in 1879 by British archaeologist Hormuzd Rassam during excavations in Mesopotamia.

AM