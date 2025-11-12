Yazd hosting conference on Iran’s historical cities

TEHRAN - The second conference of Iran’s historical cities opened in Yazd on Wednesday, bringing together representatives from 43 cities across the country to discuss ways to preserve and promote urban heritage.

According to IRNA, Mehdi Talaei-Moqaddam, deputy governor-general of Yazd province, said cultural heritage holds significant potential for job creation and economic growth, benefiting all sectors of society.

He emphasized that Yazd needs special attention in the fields of cultural heritage, natural and ecological resources, and tourism. The conference, he said, provides a platform for exchanging experiences among Iran’s historical cities, and its active secretariat can help facilitate cooperation and dialogue.

Talaei-Moqaddam added that Iran’s cultural heritage must be viewed as an interconnected whole, noting that support for heritage and tourism in one region benefits the entire country.

Yazd Mayor Abolghasem Mohyaddini said Yazd was the first Iranian city whose historic fabric was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage in 2017. “We are proud to host the mayors of Iran’s historical cities in Yazd,” he said.

He noted that the slogan of this year’s conference focuses on investment and public participation in the preservation of historic urban areas. Workshops, he added, are centered on this theme to help transfer successful experiences and create a sustainable framework for conservation.

Vice-President of the Yazd Islamic City Council Mohammad-Naser Heydari stressed that local culture and customs should be preserved and passed on to younger generations rather than confined to museums. “Alongside personal identity, human and faith identity must also be preserved,” he said, urging municipal action to sustain life within historic neighborhoods.

Deputy Governor-General of Yazd Esmaeil Dehestani said Yazd takes pride in maintaining its authentic historical fabric and rich cultural traditions. “Attention to our traditions and history sustains tourism appeal,” he said, adding that such conferences play a key role in sharing expertise.

Dehestani noted that Yazd lies within Iran’s “Golden Triangle” of tourism, along with Isfahan and Shiraz, and said the “Sustainable Yazd” document aims to boost tourism and cultural heritage while ensuring long-term development.

KD

