Needle-carved image linked to Sasanian king found in Southern Iran

TEHRAN — A needle-carved rock image believed to depict a Sasanian king has been discovered in the cliffs of the ancient city of Istakhr, located in Marvdasht Plain, an archaeologist said.

Abolhassan Atabaki, an archaeologist and historian, on Wednesday said the carving shows a royal figure wearing a crown, accompanied by symbols of the moon, a star, and a crenellated diadem.

According to Atabaki, similarities between these features and the crowns of late Sasanian rulers seen on rock reliefs, metalwork, and coins indicate a close link between the newly found image and established Sasanian artistic traditions.

In that regard, historian Najmeh Ebrahimi said the discovery evokes the ancient practice of royal portraiture in Sasanian art. Citing a 10th-century account by historian Al-Masudi, she noted Al-Masudi’s account of an illuminated manuscript found in Istakhr that depicted Sasanian kings.

Ebrahimi said the newly identified carving reflects that same artistic tradition, with stylistic elements similar to early Sasanian needle engravings in the Persepolis region.

She added that about 90 percent of Sasanian royal-shaped rock reliefs have been discovered in the Marvdasht Plain, the dynasty’s birthplace, and that many valuable artifacts from the period remain unexplored or scientifically unexamined.

The ancient city of Istakhr, which embraces many magnificent palaces, fortifications, and temples, was once a royal residence of the Sassanid kings of Persia and is located near Persepolis, southern Iran.

The political history of Istakhr stretches back to 224 CE when a Persian nobleman Ardashir dethroned Artabanus IV, king of the Parthian Empire, who was recognized as a lawful ruler in Persia.

The new ruler finally chose Istakhr as one of his residences. It allowed the new Sasanian dynasty to identify itself with a glorious past.

The builders of Istakhr often reused architectural elements from the monuments of Persepolis. The Achaemenid royal tombs of Naqsh-e Rostam are not far from Istakhr too.

According to the Oriental Institute of the University of Chicago, geographer Istakhri wrote that in the 10th century, houses were built of clay, stone, or plaster depending on the wealth of their owners.

