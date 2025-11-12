Iran’s first Hebrew documentary highlights reality of Israel war hidden from public

TEHRAN – Tasnim News Agency has released Iran’s first-ever Hebrew-language documentary, “Missiles over Bazan,” marking a groundbreaking step in Tehran’s media outreach to Hebrew-speaking audiences and offering a narrative rarely seen in Western or Israeli outlets.

According to Tasnim, the documentary provides a fresh and detailed account of the recent 12-day conflict between Iran and the Israeli regime, focusing on a previously undisclosed aspect of the confrontation—the covert battle over oil and gas infrastructure. The film depicts how targeted operations and strategic decisions reshaped the course of the war and shifted the balance of power in the region.

This is the first time an Iranian media organization has produced a documentary entirely in Hebrew, tailored specifically for Israeli viewers. The production seeks to engage the Israeli public “from a position of strength and truth,” offering an alternative to the narratives promoted by Western and Israeli media.

“Missiles over Bazan” combines expert interviews, intelligence analysis, and cinematic reconstructions to highlight Iran’s strategic decision-making, intelligence capabilities, and battlefield control during the war.

Other Iranian bodies are looking to produce Hebrew content too. Following a recent cabinet meeting, Peyman Jebelli, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), emphasized that producing Hebrew-language content for audiences in the occupied Palestinian territories and for Hebrew speakers worldwide is one of the organization’s core responsibilities.

He said IRIB intends to expand such efforts across social media, broadcast, and satellite platforms despite anticipated restrictions by the Israeli regime.

The documentary comes in the wake of a major escalation in June, when Israel launched an unprovoked attack on Iran on June 13, triggering a 12-day war that claimed the lives of at least 1,064 Iranians, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. The United States also joined the hostilities by bombing three Iranian nuclear facilities—a move Tehran condemned as a flagrant violation of international law.

In retaliation, the Iranian Armed Forces struck multiple strategic targets across the occupied territories and the al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest American military installation in West Asia, demonstrating Iran’s expanding deterrence capability and regional reach.