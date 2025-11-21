Echoes of the past: Unraveling the mystery of a Neolithic bone object

TEHRAN - A small, carefully crafted bone object from the Neolithic period, discovered at Yanik Tepe in East Azarbaijan province, northwest Iran, has intrigued both scholars and the public for decades.

Its striking resemblance to modern eyeglasses once led to speculative claims that it might have been an ancient visual aid. However, recent interdisciplinary research has revealed a more plausible story behind this enigmatic artifact.

The site of Yanik Tepe, located near the city of Khoda Afarin, is a key settlement for understanding the prehistory of northwestern Iran. Excavated in the early 1960s by British archaeologist Charles Burney, the site revealed a long sequence of occupation, with layers spanning the Neolithic, Chalcolithic, and Bronze Age. The excavations uncovered evidence of mud-brick architecture, pottery, and a wealth of small finds that paint a picture of early village life and the transition to more complex societies in the region. It was from these Neolithic deposits that the distinctive bone object was recovered.

Unearthed in 1962, the object was originally described by Burney as a pendant or amulet. Made from the long bone of a medium or large mammal, it measures just over 10 cm in length and features two hollow circles connected by a narrowed central bar. Two small horizontal holes suggest it may have been threaded or fastened, perhaps as part of clothing or adornment.

Through detailed microscopic analysis and comparison with similar finds from sites like Catalhoyuk in Turkey and several Neolithic cultures in the Balkans, researchers have ruled out the possibility that it functioned as eyewear. Its asymmetrical form, small aperture size, and lack of lens settings make such a use highly improbable. Instead, the object was likely a decorative item--perhaps a belt buckle, garment fastener, or symbolic ornament. Traces of wear and intentional smoothing indicate it saw practical use, possibly as part of personal attire or ritual dress.

This artifact is a testament to the skill and symbolic expression of Neolithic communities in northwestern Iran. Its significance is formally recognized by Iran's Ministry of Cultural Heritage, with the National Council for Recording Artifacts having registered it under number 1257 in Iran's National Heritage List.

The object is now is on display at the National Museum of Iran. It also serves as a cautionary tale against interpreting ancient objects through a modern lens without scientific support. Far from being “the world’s oldest glasses,” the Yanik Tepe bone object is a fascinating example of early craftsmanship and cultural identity.

