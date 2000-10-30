Despite Promises Turkey Still Creating Obstacles to Transit of Iran's Cargo

TEHRAN Analysts on Turkish affairs did not surprise when they heard Roads and Transportation Minister Mahmoud Hojjati as saying on Sunday that Turkey has not cooperated well with Iran for transit of cargo and passenger via Bazargan border point.

Turkish officials, following a narrow-minded policy claimed that they are Turkish and keep Turkish interest on the top of their agenda.' But the fact is that the Turkish officials do not allow watermelons from Iranian Azerbaijan for their domestic consumption.

"If Turkish rulers follow a rational policy then there is a lot of room for Irano-Turkish ties," the expert said.

"The fact is that the policy of Tukish rulers is neither in the interest of their nation nor their neighbors.

They serve the United States and the Zionists," an expert on Turkish affairs commented while talking to the TEHRAN TIMES.

Meanwhile Minister Hojjati, in a key note address to the inaugural ceremony of Bazargan border point urged Turk officials present at the venue to inform their superiors of Iran's displeasure over the issue, IRNA reported.

He said demurrage of trucks and certain transit goods has annoyed officials of transportation companies, owners of goods and the Iranian and non-Iranian drivers.

The minister said Bazargan border point was a main and vital terminal straddling Iran and Turkey and serves as gate to Europe.

He said favorable cooperation of Turkish officials would prepare the ground for increased transit of lorries and passengers between Iran and Turkey.

He added that the barriers created by Turkey have motivated Iran to activate other routes, including the road to Azerbaijan, Yerevan, Georgia and the Black Sea.

Iran, Russia and India have decided to establish North-South corridor, said Hojjati, adding that Iran tries to activate Iraq-Syria-Mediterranean route to gain access to Europe.

He said Iran's call for removal of problems facing Bazargan border point has repeatedly raised in Tehran-Ankara joint economic commissions.

He expressed hope that the problem would be removed in the upcoming session of Iranian and Turkish customs officials.

Hojjati said round-the-clock customs services and their strengthening on Turkish border terminal would play a fundamental role in hastening pace of the transit of passengers and lorries.

Transit of more than 100,000 lorries and 700,000 tourists (about 200,000 foreign tourists) prompt Turkish officials to pay attention to expansion of the terminal's potential, he added.

(IRNA)