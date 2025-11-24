Israel has breached Gaza truce 500 times

Medical officials reported Monday that Israeli forces killed four Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis since morning, continuing near-daily attacks that persist despite the October 10 ceasefire agreement.

The victims were shot during ongoing Israeli military operations across the occupied territory, according to hospital sources who spoke with Al Jazeera.

These deaths underscore the persistent civilian danger more than a month after diplomatic efforts to halt hostilities.

The Gaza Government Media Office reported that since the October 10 truce took effect, Israel has violated the agreement at least 497 times, killing 342 Palestinian civilians, which, with today’s attacks, has risen to at least 500.

The toll includes 67 children—averaging two child deaths daily—documented by UNICEF. Overall, at least 280 Palestinians have been killed and 672 injured, with another 571 bodies recovered from rubble, WHO data shows.

The agreement mandated humanitarian aid access and Israeli withdrawal to a “yellow line” boundary.

Instead, Israeli forces have crossed that line 17 times, conducted 174 bombing operations, demolished properties on 85 occasions, and detained 35 Palestinians.

Aid delivery has collapsed, with only 3,203 trucks entering Gaza in October versus 13,200 required—a 24 percent compliance rate.

In another development, Hamas forces, accompanied by Red Cross personnel and an Egyptian committee, continued searching for the remains of an Israeli captive in the Nuseirat refugee camp.