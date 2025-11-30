Iran, Eurasian bloc agree on electronic customs data exchange

TEHRAN – The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have reached an agreement to launch electronic data exchange as part of the ongoing implementation of the Iran–EAEU free trade agreement.

According to Mehr News Agency, the agreement was finalized during the third technical meeting between the two sides, following intensive negotiations aligned with the objectives set out in the free trade pact.

The session concluded with the signing of the official minutes.

The parties agreed on the framework, operational method and technical requirements for implementing electronic information sharing, which is expected to streamline customs procedures and strengthen regulatory cooperation.

