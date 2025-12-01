Israel, not Russia, is damaging Iran-Poland ties

TEHRAN - Iran and Poland have traditionally enjoyed frictionless ties. However, this relationship hit a snag in October when Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski attended an anti-Iran presentation at the UK Parliament.

The event was orchestrated by the U.S.-based group United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI)—a notorious Zionist organization that advocates for sanctions against Iran and backed the illegal U.S.-Israeli assaults on Iranian soil that killed over 1,000 people back in June.

While there, Sikorski stood next to a drone he claimed Iran had sold Russia for use in the Ukraine war and leveled a host of accusations against Tehran. This move prompted Iran to summon the Polish Chargé d’Affaires. Subsequently, Sikorski took to X to respond to a condemnation issued by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, offering even more outrageous claims and insults against Iranians.

In his X post, the Polish Foreign Minister adopted the tired Israeli narrative, demanding that Iran focus on rebuilding the "Persian civilization" instead of "exporting the Islamic revolution and enriching uranium." This stance was arguably the most Israeli-aligned position any foreign official could take against Iran.

The Tehran Times covered the saga, interviewing a renowned professor who argued that Poland had forgotten the favor Iran extended during WWII, when Iranians accepted countless Polish refugees and saved them from German persecution. Cemeteries where these refugees lie, having lived out the rest of their lives in Iran, still exist today. The professor concluded that Poland was tainting Iran-Polish ties solely to appease the Israeli lobby.

Next came the interaction between the Tehran Times and the Polish Chargé d’Affaires in Tehran, Marcin Wilczek. He informed the daily that he wished to elaborate on Poland's position for the Iranian people and subsequently sent us an article penned by himself.

What he provided, however, which we published in its entirety, showed no sign that the Polish government intends to repair the ties it has tarnished for seemingly no justifiable reason. In his piece, the diplomat reminisced about the time Iranians helped the Polish during the Second World War, asserting that his country would never forget the assistance.

Sadly, it seems his country has forgotten it and pays no heed to this history. The Polish Foreign Minister surely was not thinking of those days when he attended an event orchestrated by an Israeli anti-Iran group only a few months after Israel launched a deadly war against Iran. Nor was he thinking of that history when he replied to Araghchi by recycling the old and repulsive anti-Iran narratives of the Israeli regime.

The Chargé d’Affaires did not mention how his country plans to make amends. Instead, he attempted to distort reality, claiming the Polish Foreign Minister’s extremely Iranophobic acts and remarks were meant to address "Russian threats." He asserted that Russia, not Israel, was trying to meddle in Iran-Poland relations, concluding his article with slogans of friendship that lack credibility, given that the Polish government is still very much embracing Israeli propaganda regarding Iran.

If the Polish government truly hopes to mend ties with Iran, it must take tangible steps to distance itself from the Zionist groups that are Iran's sworn enemies. Deflecting blame and attempting to inject Russia into the matter will not work; it will only make Iranians more skeptical about whether the Polish truly remember the harrowing days of WWII, when Iran helped their country despite its own difficult circumstances.