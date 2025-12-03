Rahimi to carry Iran’s flag at Asian Youth Para Games 2025

TEHRAN – Zahra Rahimi is set to carry Iran’s flag at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games.

The Games will kick off on Dec. 7 and will run until Dec. 14 in Dubai, the UAE.

Iran will send 125 athletes across eight sports.

Rahimi, a top Para Taekwondo athlthe, made history at the 2024 Paris Paralympics by winning a silver medal. She became the first Iranian woman to medal in the sport and the youngest Paralympic medalist in Iran's history, exemplifying skill, determination, and the next generation of Para athletic excellence.