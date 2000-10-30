Turkey Trade Minister to Talk Border Trade in Iraq

ANKARA Turkey will explore the possibility of opening a second border crossing with Iraq to help boost bilateral trade, cut sharply by UN sanctions, Foreign Trade Minister Tunca Toskay said on Monday.

Bilateral trade, which now centers on diesel imports from an enclave in northern Iraq controlled by Iraqi Kurdish factions, has dropped sharply from $2.5 billion annually in the early 1990s, and is governed by a UN oil-for-food deal that allows Baghdad to buy medicine and some staple goods.

Toskay, departing for Baghdad to take part in a trade fair, said he would discuss a second border crossing with Iraqi officials to ease congestion at the Habur crossing, currently the sole land outlet between the two countries.

"The Habur crossing is beginning to resemble a bottleneck and is raising transportation costs. We are thinking of creating an alternative that will suit the economic interests of both countries," Toskay said.

His visit follows the landing of several Turkish aid flights in Baghdad and suggestions that Turkey will fully open an oil pipeline from Iraq closed under the sanctions, which were imposed as punishment for Iraq's 1990 invasion of neighboring Kuwait.

Toskay said his visit and heightened trade contact with Iraq should not be seen as a diplomatic riposte to the United States, whose Congress recently dropped a resolution accusing Turks of genocide against Armenians in the early 20th century.

(Reuter)