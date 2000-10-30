Iranian Delegation to Participate in a Conference on Abu Feras Hamedani

TEHRAN An Iranian delegation headed by the Head of the Islamic Culture and Communications Organization, Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Taskhiri, will participate in a conference to be held next week on the commemoration of a Muslim poet, Abu Feras Hamedani, in Algeria.

The conference has been organized by a Kuwaiti literary institute and to be attended by 300 Muslim intellectuals.

The Iranian delegation, including university professors and literary figures, left Tehran for Algeria yesterday.

Abu Feras Hamedani is among famous Muslim poets who was born in the Arabic lunar year 320 in Mosul, Iraq and assassinated in 357 in Syria.

