Freezing temperatures and floods kill infants and children in storm-battered Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians have died in storm-hit Gaza from cold and collapsing buildings within the last 24 hours, Middle East Eye reported Friday.

Two children - nine-year-old Hadeel Hamdan and an infant, Taim Khawaja - died from a cold in Gaza City on Friday, according to medical sources.

Another child, eight-month-old Rahaf Abu Jazar, died in Khan Younis on Thursday after rainwater leaked into her family’s tent during overnight storms.

Five people were killed when a damaged house in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, collapsed under floods and strong winds. Several others were injured.

Two more deaths occurred when a wall collapsed on tents of displaced Palestinians in the al-Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City. One further death from a crumbling wall was reported in al-Shati refugee camp, north Gaza.