Israel launches heavy strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon in new ceasefire violation

In another ceasefire violation, the Israeli military carried out heavy attacks on southern and eastern Lebanon on Friday, claiming in a statement that it struck Hezbollah military infrastructure and a “training camp,” The Cradle reported.

In south Lebanon, airstrikes hit Al-Jarmaq, Jbaa, Al-Rihan, the area between Ansar and Al-Zrayriya, Tebnine, and the area between Wadi Houmein and Roumine.

Large clouds of black smoke were seen in photos and videos on social media as a result of the strikes. Four Israeli strikes also hit Wadi Zalaya in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.

Without offering any evidence, Israel’s military claimed in a statement that it bombed “a training and preparation compound” used by the “Radwan Force unit” of Hezbollah.

In the past two months, Israel has significantly escalated its aggression against Lebanon despite the ceasefire.

Dozens of Lebanese have been killed since the start of November alone, including Hezbollah’s top military official, Haytham Ali Tabtabai, who was assassinated in an Israeli strike on Beirut on November 23.

Israel has threatened to launch a major offensive against Lebanon unless Hezbollah surrenders its weapons by the end of 2025. Washington has publicly backed Tel Aviv’s threats.