OSLO Yugoslav President Vojislav Kostunica said Tuesday he was open to contacts with Ibrahim Rugova, the leader of the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) which won a weekend vote that Kosovo Albanians view as a first step toward independence, AFP reported..

"I am open to all sorts of talks. There is not a single door that I will not knock on, so of course I'll have a dialogue" with Rugova, Kostunica said at a press conference in Oslo after talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg, AFP reported.

Kosovo is still legally a province of Yugoslavia but has been run by a UN mission since a NATO-led peacekeeping force arrived in the province in June last year.

On Sunday, Kostunica had said that Belgrade could not recognize the polls as Kosovo's 100,000-strong Serb population had not participated.

