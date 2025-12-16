Khwarizmi Youth Award winners honored

TEHRAN – The 26th Khwarizmi Youth Award (KYA) honored 54 winners on Tuesday in a special ceremony at Shahid Beheshti University of Tehran, with science minister Hossein Simaei-Sarraf in attendance.

The Khwarizmi Youth Award is a national version of the Khwarizmi International Award. The national award was established in 1999 to honor young scientists and encourage them to take even bigger steps in their research careers. The award recognizes and honors outstanding contributions in various fields of science and technology. Participants in the Khwarizmi Youth Award should be less than 35 years of age.

This year, a total of 481 young researchers, technology experts, and innovators operating in different fields were introduced to the KYA secretariat. They were mainly chosen based on their influential roles in production, society, industry, domestic and international scientific communities, and their contributions to the development of scientific, cultural, and artistic works, IRNA reported.

Technical and engineering field technical and engineering field (150), humanities (94), basic sciences (90), agriculture (43), medicine (9), art and architecture (8), and veterinary medicine (4) had the highest number of nominees.

Out of 481 elected individuals, 245 were researchers, 94 were young researchers, 86 were innovators, and 59 others were operating in fields related to society and industry.

Khwarizmi Intl. Award slated for January 2026

The 39th Khwarizmi International Award (KIA) is scheduled to be held in January 2026, according to the Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST).

Key topics of KIA include industrial and technology management, water management, agriculture and natural resources, information technology (IT) and software engineering, biotechnology and basic medical sciences, metallurgical and metallurgy engineering, new energies, digital economy development, mechanical engineering, artificial intelligence, electrical and computer engineering, mechatronics, aerospace engineering, civil engineering, architecture and urban planning, chemistry technology, nanotechnology, environment, basic sciences, and art.

The award ceremony for the 39th Khwarizmi International Award will take place in February 2026, honoring and celebrating this year’s laureates. The event will be graced by the President of Iran, alongside high-ranking officials and distinguished scientists.

In 1987, the leading Iranian Research Organization for Science and Technology (IROST), affiliated to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, decided to institute an award, which acknowledges the outstanding achievements in the field of science and technology.

IROST proposed the creation of the Khwarizmi Award in memory of Abu Jafar Mohammad Ibn Mousa Khwarizmi, the great Iranian Mathematician and Astronomer (770-840 C.E).

In 1987, the first session of the Khwarizmi Award called for Iranian nationals to present their outstanding contribution, invention, or innovation.

The fifth session of the Khwarizmi Award saw the creation of the foreign section, and the Khwarizmi Award became international.

