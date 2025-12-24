Former Iran jujutsu champion Mansouri dies

TEHRAN – Iranian jujutsu champion Mohammad Mansouri passed away on Wednesday in Tehran after a long battle with cancer. He was 41.

Mansouri was a former national team coach and a medalist at both world and Asian competitions. He also served as the head coach of Iran’s youth MMA team, playing a significant role in the development of combat sports in the country.

The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Mansouri’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.