Former Iran jujutsu champion Mansouri dies
December 24, 2025 - 17:0
TEHRAN – Iranian jujutsu champion Mohammad Mansouri passed away on Wednesday in Tehran after a long battle with cancer. He was 41.
Mansouri was a former national team coach and a medalist at both world and Asian competitions. He also served as the head coach of Iran’s youth MMA team, playing a significant role in the development of combat sports in the country.
The Tehran Times extends its deepest sympathies to Mansouri’s family, loved ones, and friends during this time of loss.
