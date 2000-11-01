Plane Explodes in Angola, 48 Russians Killed

LUANDA -- All 48 Russians aboard an Antonov 26 plane that exploded over northern Angola were believed dead, Portugal's Lusa news agency reported on Wednesday.

An official of Angola's Civil Aviation Authority told Reuters there had been "an accident" in the north of the country, but said he could not confirm any details.

A spokesman for the local operating company, Guicango, was quoted by Lusa as saying that an aircraft carrying 42 passengers and six crew exploded on Tuesday night near the northern Angolan town of Saurimo, 700km (450 miles) east of Luanda.

The official said the plane "exploded in the air" after taking off from Saurimo for Luanda.

The accident occurred about 50km (30 miles) from Saurimo, capital of Lunda Sul Province in the former Portuguese colony which is sunk in a decades-old civil war.

The plane had left Luanda on Tuesday morning and had made stops at the towns of Dundo and Lucapa.

It was not immediately clear what the Russians were doing in the area.

Angola has seen a string of plane disasters in recent years involving Russian-built planes which the formerly Marxist government obtained when it was backed by the Soviet Union.

Last year, the UNITA rebel group claimed responsibility for shooting down at least two Russian-built Antonovs. One of them was downed in Lunda Sul Province, the scene of the latest catastrophe.

In February last year, two Antonovs crashed two days apart.

One plunged into a poor Luandan neighborhood, killing around 30 people, including 20 on the ground.

(Reuter)