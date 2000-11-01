German Tire Maker Continental Teams Up With KTRC in Iran

KERMAN, Kerman Province Continental AG, the German maker of tires and auto parts, has agreed to provide the Iranian tire manufacturer, Kerman Tire and Rubber Company (KTRC), with its modern technology for manufacturing light and heavy radial tires, KTRC's managing director said here Wednesday.

"On the basis of the contract sealed in early October this year, the German Continental will also produce light and heavy radial tires in Iran," Abbas Abbasi told IRNA.

He said that KTRC from now on will have the ability to export products to European and American markets.

Continental is the world's fourth largest tire producer with an annual output of 90 million tires per year. Thus far it has been represented in Iran through a licensed importer.

KTRC manufactures about 1.5 million automobile tires and one million heavy-duty truck tires annually.

Abbasi said that when its new production line goes on stream, the KTRC capacity will reach 3.5 million tires from the current 2 million over the next five years.

He said that KTRC exported $5 million worth of tires to 19 regional and African countries during the last Iranian calendar year (March 1999-March 2000). He predicted the figure would reach $7 million by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2001).

KTRC's rated capacity stands at 30,000 tons.

It posted a 17 percent rise in the first and second quarters of the current year compared with last year. Abbasi predicted the company's tire production would hit 38,000 tons in the near future, 8000 tons more than its current capacity.

KTRC, a joint venture of the State Social Security Organization and Bank Melli (National Bank) started production in 1993. It employs 1,250 people in this southern province.

In early October a member of Continental AG's management board, Hans-Joachim Nikolin, said: "In accordance with our global strategy, this agreement will give us a quicker entry into the Iranian market as well as into neighboring regions where we are not yet sufficiently represented." Continental spokesman Andreas Meuer said the company saw the Middle East and Central Asia as markets with a high growth potential for the car industry and was accordingly interested in these markets.

(IRNA) P.4