Bentley Returns to Le Mans

LONDON Bentley will race at Le Mans next June, 71 years after its last victory in the famous 24-hour race, the car manufacturer's chief executive said on Friday. Bentley, which is owned by Volkswagen, has been developing the new Bentley Exp speed 8 in secret for the past year and it will be put to the test at Le Mans. "I am thrilled to confirm that Bentley Motors will be back at Le Mans next year.

Obviously this is a terrific opportunity for Bentley Motors whose reputation was founded on its racing success of the 1920s and early 1930s," Ceo Tony Gott said. Bentley won its first Le Mans in 1924 and the glamorous so-called Bentley boys enjoyed a string of four victories from 1927-1930. Le Mans, one of the world's oldest sporting events, attracts 250,000 spectators but has suffered in recent years from a decline in big-name factory competitors -- this year's race included only Audi, Chrysler and Cadillac. Bentley's new car was designed by a British team led by Peter Ellery and is being built by racing technology Europe.

The driver lineup has yet to be announced.

(Reuter)