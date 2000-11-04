SOFIA Bulgarians are fed up with standing in queues to obtain visas to travel into European Union countries, complaining that the Western Club of Nations treats them like the black sheep of Europe.

Bulgaria and Romania, both in early negotiations to join the EU, are the only countries from the 12 EU hopefuls whose citizens have to obtain a visa to enter the richer states of the West.

AFP reported Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov as having called the visa requirement "humiliating".

Bulgaria claims it has tightened its border controls and is no longer a transit country for illegal immigrants from Asia and Africa.

It expects a meeting of EU justice and interior ministers on November 30 to abolish the requirement.

Sofia's political circles are buzzing with possible means of retaliation if this does not happen, ranging from re-imposing visas for EU citizens to dropping out of an international aid program designed to help the Balkans.

Bulgarians queuing in front of consulates for papers are not hopeful.

"They promised the visa would be abolished this autumn, then next year, but we just don't believe it anymore," said Petar Stoev.

The 48-year-old works as a train sleeping-car attendant and has to buy a Greek visa out of his own pocket.

"We need investment, we need to create jobs. With the current unemployment figures no-one will let us in without visas," he added.

Bulgaria's unemployment rate is around 18 percent, high in regional terms and some 10 percent higher than the EU average.

Thousands of jobs here have been wiped out due to the closure of nonviable industries.

Just ahead of him in the queue is Martha Gro, applying for a visa so she may join her husband, a sailor whose ship is undergoing repairs in the Greek port of Piraeus.

Even though she has a written invitation from her husband's employers, she has been warned it will be tough to get the visa.

"Perhaps it's because they fear people will work on the black market, perhaps it's because of traffic in prostitutes," she suggested.

The wealthy EU is wary of the Bulgarian "tourist" who finds work on the black market, the prostitutes who come to the West for more lucrative custom, and the false asylum demands, a high-ranking European diplomat said.

"And in some European embassies the word is that there are 20,000 illegal immigrants, using Bulgaria as a transit point and waiting for the first chance to get into the EU," he warned.

But Bulgarians protest the charges, insisting that they are ahead of neighboring Romania in preparations to join the club and that security measures are coming up to scratch.

Authorities have recently replaced identity papers and passports "with ID documents that count among the most secure in Europe, almost impossible to forge", said Foreign Ministry official Boiko Kotsev.

He also pointed to updates at border control points, made more secure from illegal immigration with the help of German experts.

"The passports are good," acknowledged a diplomat. But police at the border are army conscripts without formal training and corruption among customs officials is rampant, he added.

Neighboring Romania is however seen by migration bodies as the country with the weakest border control, putting the prosperous West at risk from an influx of illegal immigrants from Asia and central Africa, Vienna-based International Migration experts have said.

Bulgaria's fear is that the EU will lump it in the same category as its neighbor when the decision on visas comes at the end of this month.

And the country fears that, even if the EU does decide to scrap the visa requirement, it may impose a monitoring period before the decision takes effect.

For Bulgaria, this would constitute "unprecedented treatment for a candidate country, smacking of double standards," warned Foreign Ministry spokesman Ratko Vlaikov.

