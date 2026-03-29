Iran hits US-linked aluminium facilities, poised to respond to attack on its universities

TEHRAN – Iran has responded to an earlier U.S.-Israeli attack on two of its largest steel companies by striking two aluminium production facilities linked to the two regimes in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the military command responsible for wartime planning, announced the operation on Sunday, stating that it involved combined missile and drone strikes carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace and Naval Forces.

The targeted sites include Emirates Global Aluminium (EMAL) in the United Arab Emirates and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA). The first company supplies materials to American arms manufacturers, while the latter is partially owned by U.S. firms.

Emirates Global Aluminium confirmed that the Iranian attack inflicted significant damage on one of its sites in Abu Dhabi. Aluminium Bahrain said it is currently assessing the impact on operations.

"The operation was carried out in response to the malicious act of the American-Zionist enemy in targeting the industrial infrastructure of our beloved country from the origin of the countries on the southern shores of the ever-enduring Persian Gulf," Khatam al-Anbiya said in a statement.

The U.S. and Israel attacked steel companies in the central province of Esfahan and the southern province of Khuzestan last week. Those attacks occurred while workers were on the job. At least one worker, a member of Iran’s Christian community, was martyred, and several others were injured.

Iran has refrained from hitting residential sites in Arab countries that are helping U.S. attacks against Iran, as well as in Israel, even though the majority of targeted buildings in Iran are residential homes, hospitals, and schools. However, Iran has reciprocated in kind for every U.S.-Israeli attack on its strategic infrastructure. Previously, it struck energy sites in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain after its South Pars Gas Field was attacked and damaged.

This strategy has prevented large-scale damage to Iranian infrastructure. Earlier this month, U.S. President Donald Trump said he would attack all of Iran's power plants if the country did not allow hostile ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz — a measure Iran began enforcing following the war's breakout.Trump walked back those threats after Iran said it would plunge the region into darkness in response.

Iran is currently preparing to respond to earlier U.S.-Israeli attacks on two of its top universities in Tehran.

In a statement published Saturday night, the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said: "The unwise rulers of the White House should know that from now on, all universities of the occupying regime and American universities in the West Asia region will be legitimate targets for us until two universities are struck in retaliation for the destroyed Iranian universities."

The statement asked students and professors to stay away from American and Israeli universities in the coming days until the retaliation is complete. It also said the United States can ensure its universities will not be among the targeted schools if it releases a statement condemning the attack by Monday noon, Tehran time.