148 Israelis injured in one day from rocket attacks, Israeli authorities say

TEHRAN— The Israeli Health Ministry, which typically enforces strict censorship on casualty figures, reported that 148 Israeli citizens were transferred to hospitals over the past 24 hours as a result of rocket attacks.

According to the ministry, a total of 5,768 Israelis have been hospitalized due to missile strikes since the start of the war. Among them, 137 remain under treatment.

The ongoing conflict has created mounting difficulties and challenges for the Israeli military. Recently, Military Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned in a private meeting, the contents of which were leaked, about the risk of a war of attrition and the potential collapse of the army due to a shortage of soldiers.

Zamir reportedly warned the “IDF is going to collapse in on itself” during a security cabinet meeting, as the army deals with mounting operational demands and a deepening manpower shortage.

“I am raising 10 red flags in front of you,” Zamir told ministers, according to a Channel 13 news report on Thursday.

“Right now, the IDF needs a conscription law, a reserve duty law, and a law to extend mandatory service,” he was quoted as saying. “Before long, the IDF will not be ready for its routine missions, and the reserve system will not last.”