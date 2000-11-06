Ardebil Province Faces Shortage of Libraries

TEHRAN Deputy manager of the Culture and Islamic Guidance Office of Ardebil Province in charge of libraries, Hatef Amiri, said that there is only one book for every five people in the provincial public libraries.

Speaking to IRNA, Amiri said that according to international standards, anyone in a public library should have access to at least two books. As for the number of public libraries in Ardebil Province, Amiri said that the province has 33 public libraries in which there are 231,000 books with 53,000 titles. He said that during the first six months of the current year, more than 600,000 people used the facilities of Ardebil public libraries, adding the some 300,000 books were borrowed from the libraries in the same period.

Amiri noted that 66,000 people are members of the public libraries in Ardebil Province. He said that there are not enough public libraries in Ardebil Province, considering the population of the province. In conclusion, Amiri called for people's cooperation in establishing new libraries.

