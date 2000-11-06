U.S. Explorer Says Black Sea Is Treasure Trove of Antiquity

WASHINGTON Explorer Robert Ballard, who led an expedition to the Black Sea which discovered the near-intact remains of a 1,500- year-old wooden ship, says the lake is a "treasure trove" of artefacts.

"I'm convinced that there is more history preserved in the Black Sea than in any other lake in the world," said Ballard at a National Geographic news conference in Washington. Ballard discovered the sunken liner Titanic in 1995 and also located the wreck of the Nazi German battleship Bismarck. Ballard said the wreck in the Black Sea, one of four he found, was in excellent condition.

The masts are standing upright at a depth of some 300 meters below the surface in the so-called "dead zone", an area starved off oxygen where wood-boring organisms cannot survive.

The wreck is about 15 meters long. "No archaeologist has been able to study anything like this before," said Cheryl Ward, a nautical archaeologist with the Institute of Nautical Archeology at Florida State University. The sunken ship will enable experts to find out more about ancient seafaring practices and ship construction since so far more cargo artefacts have been found than actual vessels. Most ancient ships have been devoured by woodworm. Samples found near the wrecks, including charcoal, pointed to possible earlier habitation.

The settlement would probably have been above the river in an area which was believed to have been severely flooded some 7,600 years ago. Ballard suspects that waters of the Mediterranean spilled into the Black Sea, raising the water level of what had previously been a freshwater lake. The scenario is described in detail in a 1999 book, Noah's flood, by two marine geologist from Columbia University, William Ryan and Walter Pitman.

(DPA)