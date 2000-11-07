Privatization Useful If Certain Conditions Met

The Oil Ministry has a plan for privatization of some 23 of its subsidiaries. Basically, privatization will be useful and improve the economic structure of the country if certain conditions are met first.

The previous administrations had also made some attempts at privatization, but since the ground for this had not been prepared first, these attempts did not prove so successful.

The government should first make sure that the private sector has the necessary technical skill and expertise to handle the companies and industries that are going to be privatized.

Furthermore, more taxes should be levied on the income of the private businesses so that the social gap between the rich and the poor may not be widened.

If these conditions are met in the process of privatization, then this process will improve the economy and promote production in the country.

According to an announcement, the National Iranian Tanker Company, another subsidiary of the Oil Ministry, is to undergo privatization shortly and the Tehran Stock Exchange will set prices for the company shares.

