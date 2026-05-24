Iran's position in international maritime bodies will be elevated: PMO head

TEHRN- The head of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) cited effective presence and the elevation of Iran's position in the International Maritime Organization (IMO) as one of the serious approaches, and emphasized: "Backed by 5,800 kilometers of maritime border and the history of Iranian seafaring on the high seas, Iran's presence in international forums must be more prominent than in the past."

According to a report by IRNA on Sunday from the Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Shakibi‑Nasab described the revision of maritime and port processes as another transformative approach in the new management period of the organisation, saying: "In the new period of maritime affairs management at the Ports and Maritime Organization, modern technologies must be used to revise and standardise the country's maritime activities."

The Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development, while praising the country's seafarers and mariners who, with their unique bravery and courage during the difficult conditions of the war, did not allow the food security of Iran's noble people to be endangered, stressed: "The Ports and Maritime Organization, with the cooperation and support of all relevant bodies, will employ all its efforts and service capacities to supply the essential needs and basic goods of the people."

Referring to the IMO's motto – "Safe, secure and clean seas" – he emphasized: "The Ports and Maritime Organization, as one of the longest‑standing members of the IMO, has always been a pioneer in the implementation of maritime conventions."

EF/MA