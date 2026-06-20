Ahmad Kohani claims Asian Championships bronze on rings

TEHRAN - Iranian artistic gymnast Mehdi Ahmad Kohani secured a bronze medal in the men's rings final at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships, marking a successful return to international competition after a two-year absence.

Ahmad Kohani delivered a strong routine to earn a score of 14.100 and finish third on the podium. China's Yang Haonan and Zhang Paheng claimed the gold and silver medals with 14.333 and 14.400, respectively.

The bronze medal represents a significant achievement for the Iranian gymnast, who was forced to spend the past two years away from competition before making his comeback on the continental stage.

Earlier in the day, Iran's Pouria Amanifard competed in the junior rings final and finished sixth overall.

Iran's campaign at the championships continues on Sunday, with Mehdi Olfati set to compete in the senior men's vault final, while Amanifard will return to action in the junior vault final as he looks to challenge for a podium finish.