“The Murder of Mr. Haversham” to return to stage for fourth run

TEHRAN — “The Murder of Mr. Haversham,” a mystery comedy produced by Sajjad Afsharian and directed by Faraz Gholami, will return to the Tehran stage for its fourth run at the Shahrzad Theater Hall on August 26.

Translated into Persian by Shahab Nezamdoust, the play will mark its latest engagement following three previous runs at the Labkhand Theater Complex, Malek Theater and Iranshahr Theater.

The production features an ensemble cast including Ahmad Samimi, Iman Nazifi, Amin Zare, Ali Chaychi, Golnoush Ghahremani, Erfan Ranjbar, Maryam Basirifar, Mohammad Omidi, Shayan Heydari, Shakiba Elkaei and Sogol Zare.

The production has established itself as a popular example of contemporary comic theater in Tehran, combining the conventions of a classic murder mystery with physical comedy and a succession of increasingly absurd situations.

The original name of the play is “The Play That Goes Wrong” written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields of Mischief Theatre Company.

Written in 2012, it is a farcical murder mystery, a play within a play, about the Cornley Drama Society that are putting on a 1920s murder mystery “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong... does! The accident-prone thespians battle against all odds to make it through to their final curtain call, with hilarious consequences.

Before the play starts, the audience sees the backstage staff doing last-minute adjustments to the set, including trying to mend a broken mantelpiece and find a dog that has run off.

During the performance, a plethora of disasters befall the cast, including doors sticking, props falling from the walls, and floors collapsing. Cast members are seen misplacing props, forgetting lines, missing cues, breaking character, mispronouncing words, stepping on fingers, being hidden in a grandfather clock, being knocked unconscious, and being manhandled off stage.

Gholami's production relies on situational comedy and carefully timed performances to transform the murder mystery into a lively theatrical comedy. The humor grows from the characters' reactions to the investigation and the escalating confusion surrounding the case, rather than from the murder itself.

The return of the play to the stage comes after audiences responded positively to its previous performances. Its blend of mystery, comedy and ensemble acting has enabled it to move between several theater spaces while retaining its original cast and creative team.

“The Play That Goes Wrong” won the Best New Play at the Broadway World UK Award and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Comedy in 2015.

It has been translated and produced in over 30 countries, including China, Spain, Greece, France, Italy, Brazil, Germany, Mexico, Argentina, Turkey, and Russia, among others.

Mischief Theater is a British theater company that was founded in 2008 by a group of students from the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art in West London, and directed by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields. The group originally began by doing improvised comedy shows, but by 2012, they expanded into comedic theatrical performances that included choreographed routines, jokes, and stunts.

The company is primarily known for their comedic performances as the fictional theater company, the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, enacting amateur performances that go wrong. In addition to “The Play That Goes Wrong,” other works by the company include the TV series “The Goes Wrong Show”. Several of the stage performances by the company have been shown in the West End of London, and also in theatres across the United Kingdom, North America, and Europe.

SAB/

