Seven Killed, 12 Wounded in Car Accident
November 14, 2000 - 0:0
TEHRAN A car accident near Khorramabad in the morning left seven people dead and 12 injured.
A bus traveling from Hamedan toward Khuzestan collided with a trailer 50 kilometers from Khorramabad, Lorestan.
Local police said the unauthorized overtaking of the bus by the trailer caused the accident, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital and some of them are in critical condition.
A bus traveling from Hamedan toward Khuzestan collided with a trailer 50 kilometers from Khorramabad, Lorestan.
Local police said the unauthorized overtaking of the bus by the trailer caused the accident, adding that the injured were rushed to hospital and some of them are in critical condition.