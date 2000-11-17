Intifada Goes On in Occupied Lands, Eight More Dead

TEHRAN Israeli troops battled Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip overnight and police in Al-Qods went on alert for possible violence after Muslim prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

Reacting to the ongoing massacre of the Palestinians by Israeli troops, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, said in Arak on Wednesday evening that "today the political will, economic aids and military capabilities of the U.S., mobilized to support the Zionists, and Zionists' own military machine, have all proved to be inefficient when contrasted to the faith and strong will of the Palestinian nation, particularly their empty-handed youth." The Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces, Ayatollah Khamenei, who was speaking at the gathering of Arak armed forces in the central part of the country went on to say, "the guaranteed destiny of any nation, armed with such a strong faith, coupled with such an unrivaled incentive, is definitely embracing the sweet victory." The Leader reiterated, "What has led to the awakening of the Muslim nations and giving them an incentive to resist against the big powers' oppression, particularly among the Palestinians and the Lebanese, is the Iranian nation's twenty-year resistance against the global powers, including the braveries of the combatants of Islam during their eight-year sacred defense," according to IRNA. Ayatollah Khamenei referred to one of the precious achievements of Iranian nation during the imposed war, despite the great human and material losses, as "the strengthening of the Islamic system," adding that, "the major objective of the global arrogance in organizing the eight-year war against the Iranian revolutionary nation and government was preventing the Islamic nations from following the example of our revolution or to hope to achieve similar victories and to destroy their incentives.

Yet the selfless braveries of the Iranian youth, the combatants of Islam and their families made the global powers forget all about their objectives and their goals at the end." Israeli troops battled Palestinian gunmen in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip on Friday and Thursday night and police in Al-Qods went on alert for possible violence after Muslim prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday.

Israeli soldiers shot and killed four Palestinian youth during clashes Friday in the West Bank city of Al-Khalil, hospital officials said.

Hamza abu Shehedim, 18, died after soldiers shot in him the stomach, the sources said.

The killing brought the death toll in seven weeks of bloody violence in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Israel to 241, the large majority of them Palestinians.

Also Friday in the village of Halhul, near Al-Khalil, Mohammed abu Reyan, 14, died after soldiers shot him in the head during fighting there, hospital officials said.

Israeli soldiers also shot Rami Imad Yassin, 17, in the chest, killing him, at the Karni crossing point between Israel and the Gaza Strip, hospital officials in Gaza city said.

Mahmud Samur, 38, also died after Israeli troops shot him in the chest during clashes following the traditional Muslim afternoon prayers in the northern West Bank town of Qalqilia.

U.S. Middle East envoy Dennis Ross went home after talks with Israelis and Palestinians that yielded no apparent progress in stemming the clashes that have killed at least 238 people, more than 90 percent of them Palestinians, in the past seven weeks.

The Israeli Army on Thursday said its soldiers fought gunbattles with Palestinians near the West Bank towns of Tulkarm, Jericho and Al-Khalil and in two places in Gaza.

Hospital officials said troops killed two Palestinian policemen near the ancient town of Jericho late on Thursday in an area where the army said there had been a firefight.

Soldiers shot dead two Palestinians in clashes near the divided town of Al-Khalil on Thursday and a 12-year-old Palestinian died in Gaza of wounds sustained on Wednesday.

The army reported three overnight bomb attacks against soldiers in Gaza and one in the West Bank. No one was hurt.

Israeli police deployed in and around the old city of Bait-ul-Moqaddas (Jerusalem), saying they would bar male worshippers aged under 45 from praying at Al-Aqsa, Islam's second holiest shrine.

A visit to the area, which Jews revere as Temple Mount, by Israeli rightist opposition leader Ariel Sharon on September 28 touched off unrest that has bloomed into a bloody Intifada by Palestinians demanding an end to Israeli occupation.

Palestinians have often clashed with Israeli troops after Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa since the visit by Sharon.

Fatah Urges More Protests Arafat's Fatah movement has urged Palestinians to keep up their Intifada during the "last lap of victory in our long struggle with the occupation forces and the gangs of the murderous settlers".

Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak on Thursday predicted a long battle with the Palestinians, saying no single "miracle operation" could militarily halt their uprising.

However, Arafat said on Friday he was doing his utmost to stop gunmen shooting at Zionists from areas under full Palestinian control.

"We are exerting every effort to prevent any element from firing from area a," Arafat told reporters in Gaza, referring to lands in the West Bank and Gaza Strip that Israel has handed over to full Palestinian control under interim peace deals.

"Orders have been issued regarding this by the Palestinian National Security Council," he added, without elaborating.

On Thursday, Arafat said after talks with U.S. envoy Dennis Ross that he had not ruled out reaching a peace deal with Israel before President Bill Clinton leaves office on January 20.

But, U.S. Middle East envoy Dennis Ross headed home on Friday after a round of talks with Israelis and Palestinians that yielded no apparent progress in stemming a wave of violence gripping the region.

In the meantime, AFP reported from Cairo that several Arab first ladies, including Arafat's wife Soha, will meet in the city on Saturday for the first summit for Arab women aimed at supporting the new Palestinian uprising.

Though first called to debate the condition of women in Arab societies, the summit is now to "show solidarity with the Al-Aqsa Intifada which has become the Arab world's most important event," an Arab League official said.

A gathering for Palestinian women, who have lost children and siblings in the seven-week uprising, will be held Saturday on the summit's sidelines, with around 400 Arab writers, intellectuals and others, both male and female.

Islamists, opposition parties and unions also in Jordan and other Arab countries announced a plan to boycott U.S. goods in support of the Palestinian uprising against Israel, Jordan's top union leader said Friday.

The Islamist-dominated Professional Union Association and Jordan's opposition parties decided the action at a meeting Thursday and will announce the plan jointly with other Arab countries November 25, Saleh Armuti said.

"We plan to boycott U.S. products, such as hamburgers, soft drinks and even medicine that have a substitute produced in Jordan and Arab countries," said Armuti, who also heads the Bar Association.

"Of course we are realistic and know that we cannot boycott everything, so we will meet to draw up a list of the products that do have a substitute," he said.

He said similar moves will be taken by nationalistic and Islamist groups in Lebanon, Egypt and other Arab countries as a sign of support for the Palestinian uprising against Israel, AFP reported.

Some shops in Amman have already put up signs asking consumers to boycott U.S. trademark products such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi-Cola and fast food from restaurants like McDonald's and Burger King establishments that are fully operated by Jordanians.

Al Arab al Yawm newspaper said Jordanian unions and opposition parties were coordinating with their counterparts in the Palestinian territories to back up the Intifada, uprising, and that the boycott would also include Israeli goods.

Anti-Israeli feeling has been high in Jordan which has a peace treaty with Israel since 1994 and professional unions, Islamists and opposition parties have spearheaded many anti-Israeli protests and public rallies since the start of the violence in the Palestinian territories on September 28.

