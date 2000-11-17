Muslims Awakened by Iqbal's Poetry

TEHRAN Iran's Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Ataollah Mohajerani on Thursday paid rich tributes to the cofounder of Pakistan, Allameh Mohammad Iqbal Lahori. In a message read out at a seminar in Islamabad, Mohajerani said, "Iqbal's credibility as a scholar and spiritual is accepted by the Arab and the Ajam (non-Arabs) alike.

" The seminar was jointly organized by the Allameh Iqbal Open University of Islamabad and the Islamabad-based Iranian Cultural Center. According to an IRNA report, Mohajerani's message was read out by the Chief of the Iranian Cultural Center in Islamabad, Dr. Reza Mostafavi, in which the Iranian minister called for spreading the message of Allameh Iqbal . In his address, the son of Allameh Iqbal and Pakistan's prominent legal expert and intellectual, Javed Iqbal said that the Allameh chose Persian as a medium for spreading his message because he wanted his message to reach the maximum number of Muslims all over the world.

"Arabic is the religious language and Persian the cultural and civilizational language of the Muslims and if the Muslims forget Persian they will forget their civilization," Javed Iqbal said.

Dr. Mohsin Khaleeji, the professor of Tehran University, while addressing the seminar, said, "Allameh Iqbal awakened the Muslims of the subcontinent through his poetry." He said that Iqbal urged the Muslims to wage struggle for Islamic Renaissance. "Iqbal gave much priority to the Islamic religion and system over other religions of the world and asked the Muslims to resolve their problems in the light of Islamic teachings," Dr. Mohsin Khaleeji said.

The chairman of Allameh Iqbal Open University requested the Iranian government to help the university in establishment of its Persian Department.

