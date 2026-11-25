TEHRAN- The third run of “The Suicide Shop,” a theatrical adaptation of French writer Jean Teulé’s black comedy novel, is currently being staged at Homa Theater Hall in Tehran, with performances scheduled to continue until December 16.

Written by Hamidreza Rahim Motavalli, the production is based on the Persian translation of the novel by Ehsan Karamveisi, published by Cheshmeh Publications. Hossein Nasiri is directing the play.

The cast includes Davoud Geravand, Zohreh Najjar, Arezou Sarraf Rezai, Ali Khatibi, Yeganeh Vaqefi and Nazanin Zahra Baqainejad.

The latest run follows two previous rounds of performances, including a March 2025 staging at Homa Theater Hall, which was also directed by Nasiri.

First published in 2006, “The Suicide Shop” (French: “Le Magasin des suicides”) is a dark comedy set in a dystopian city facing the devastating effects of climate change, where widespread despair has become part of everyday life.

At the core of this novel is the Tuvache family, whose name draws inspiration from three renowned suicides: the father, nicknamed Mishima, pays homage to the Japanese author Yukio Mishima; the eldest son, Vincent Tuvache, takes his name from the troubled artist Vincent van Gogh; and their daughter, Marilyn Tuvache, mirrors the iconic actress Marilyn Monroe. Their younger son, Alain, named after the brilliant mathematician Alan Turing, stands out as the sole ray of hope in a family entrenched in despair.

The Tuvaches run a shop specializing in suicide paraphernalia, offering grim products and instructions to customers aiming to end their lives amid an environment characterized by hopelessness.

However, Alain is born with an unwelcome spark of optimism that disrupts the family's embrace of melancholy. His siblings, Vincent and Marilyn—each grappling with their own existential issues—struggle to thwart Alain's positivity. Vincent is an emaciated figure, consumed by his creativity in designing the shop's morose inventory, while Marilyn battles obesity and loathing for her existence.

As the story unfolds, Alain's intrinsic joy gradually transforms the family dynamics, challenging the pervasive gloom that envelops them. The family's attempts to pull Alain back into their cynical worldview ultimately fail.

In a surprising twist, over time, the Suicide Shop evolves into a novelty store, shedding its morbid roots and finding unexpected vitality. Paradoxically, despite his uplifting influence on the family, Alain's journey culminates in tragedy; he decides to take his own life, recognizing that he provided a purpose for others to reject despair and embrace life.

The novel's unique premise also inspired an animated adaptation directed by Patrice Leconte. Critics have praised Teulé's work, noting its careful balance of humor and somber themes. In a review for Le Figaro, Mohammed Aissaoui remarked on the author's deft touch, combining derision and imagination to address such a weighty subject matter.

The English translation of the novel is rendered by Sue Dyer, making this thought-provoking story accessible to a broader audience.

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