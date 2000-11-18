IRIB Defends Provincial Outlet in Controversial Majlis Report on Khorramabad Unrest

TEHRAN The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) has given its response to an account recently released by a Majlis investigative panel on the unrest which shook the western city of Khorramabad in August. The incident left one policeman dead and dozens of injured, mostly students and police officers, an MP charged with IRIB affairs said here Saturday.

Ezzatollah Zarghami told IRNA that the IRIB letter reacting to the report defends its provincial outlet in Khorramabad which was accused of fanning the flames of confrontation leading to the deadly violence by a Majlis inquiry group.

He said that the press is not provided with copies of the report by Majlis so as not to confuse public opinion.

Majlis, it is to be noted, dispatched a fact-finding mission to the city to look into the causes of the riots which ended in disaster. Confrontations leading to the riots started when two intellectuals invited to a students' conference, Abdolkarim Soroush and Hojjatoleslam Mohsen Kadivar, were prevented from proceeding to the venue of the conference after arriving in the city's airport.

The conference was sponsored by the Office for Consolidation of Unity (OCU), the largest pro-Khatami student group. After the invited speakers were refused permission to enter the city, disputes ensued which later broke out into violent confrontations.

In the aftermath of the confrontations, the State Inspectorate Organization (SIO) launched its own inquiry into the unrest and cleared the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and Basijis (volunteer forces) of any wrongdoing, despite claims that members of the two groups had randomly beaten students during days of clashes in the city.

A report subsequently released by the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) recanted on the SIO's report and implicated several IRGC agents in the incident.

Last month, Majlis Speaker Mahdi Karrubi called on Judiciary officials to quickly and meticulously look into the unrest. He said it was important to have a probe conducted that would put all surrounding circumstances in the incident straight, discard all prejudgments and report its findings to the public.

In another development, last week Deputy Interior Minister for Political Affairs Mostafa Tajzadeh, as a privy to the incident, appeared in court for interrogation.

He was not, however, allowed to answer to a barrage of questions from journalists.

(IRNA)