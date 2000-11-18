Two Koreas Exchange Lists of Families for Reunions

SEOUL -- South Korea said on Saturday that it had swapped lists with North Korea detailing the final 100 candidates from each side for family reunions in Seoul and Pyongyang from November 30 to December 2.

"The second round of family reunions looks on track as the two sides successfully exchanged lists of each other's 100 candidates," said a spokesman for Seoul's Unification Ministry.

The reunions follow a first round of such meetings in August following a historic June summit in which South Korean President Kim Dae-Jung and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il met and agreed to make joint efforts to end a half-century of confrontation.

The two countries remain in a state of war because the 1950-53 Korean War ended in an armed truce that has yet to be replaced by a peace agreement.

Family reunions were officially sanctioned only once, in 1985, when 50 people from each side were allowed to meet their long-lost relatives.

More than one million people fled to South Korea from the North in the years after the peninsula was divided into a communist North and capitalist South after World War II.

Thousands of South Koreans defected to the North or were drafted into the North Korean Army when war broke out in 1950.

The border has remained sealed off since the war and all forms of communication between people of the two Koreas are banned.

(Reuter)