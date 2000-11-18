Clue to Sandfly Infection Found in Their Spit

WASHINGTON Clues to a vaccine against leishmaniasis, a common and sometimes fatal tropical infection, have turned up in an unusual place -- sandfly spit, researchers said on Friday.

They said the saliva of the flies, which transmit the sometimes deadly parasite to people and other animals, carries some sort of protein that can stimulate a protective immune response.

If the protein or proteins can be identified, it might help in developing a vaccine against the disease, which infects 2 million people every year, the team at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) reported in Friday's issue of the journal Science.

The finding might also help scientists look for vaccines against other diseases carried by insects, Dr. David Sacks, an immunologist who led the study, said.

The researchers did their work on mice. They said mice bitten by uninfected sandflies developed an immune response that helped protect them when they were later bitten by infected flies.

Something in the saliva of the uninfected flies is producing a response by immune system cells, Sacks said in a telephone interview. "I think they are immunogens -- proteins recognized as foreign by T-cells and we make an immune response to them," he said.

He said his team was now working to identify the protein or proteins and duplicate them.

Any vaccine based on this work would have a huge market because one-tenth of the world's population is at risk of infection from leishmaniasis, also known as black fever.

The disease is established throughout northern Africa, the Middle East, parts of Europe, and Central and South America. It also has been reported in India. The United Nations said an epidemic of the disease killed around 100,000 people in southern Sudan between 1990 and 1992.

The disease can show up in the skin, the internal organs or in the mucosal tissues of the nose and throat.

Disease Kills 10 to 100 Percent of Victims Visceral leishmaniasis -- the kind that affects the organs -- causes fever, substantial weight loss, swelling of the spleen and liver and anemia. With treatment, the death rate is less than 10 percent but it is fatal without treatment.

Cutaneous or skin leishmaniasis starts as a skin ulcer at the site of the sandfly bite and generally heals by itself, Leaving a scar.

Tiny parasites of several species of protozoans called leishmania cause the disease.

They live inside tiny sandflies and are passed on in their bites, much as ticks and mosquitoes pass on parasites in their bites.

Sacks said his team was building on studies that show animals develop some resistance to tick bites if they are bitten often.

"It occurred to us that in field situations, people will be exposed to sandfly bites a lot. How does that affect them when they are exposed to the bites of infected flies?" Mice bitten by uninfected flies were hypersensitive to the later bites of infected flies and were strongly protected from disease, the researchers said.

This may happen in humans, too.

"We know that people develop powerful inflammatory reactions to fly bites," Sacks said.

The percentage of flies that are infected with leishmania varies by region, but in places where sandflies are common, people may develop resistance, Sacks said.

"I think it explains, at least partially, why young children develop more severe disease and why people from nonendemic regions who travel to endemic regions develop much more severe disease (when bitten)," he said.

(Reuter)