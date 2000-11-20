Putin: Chechnya War Too Dear but Must Be Completed

MOSCOW -- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday the conflict in the separatist Russian Republic of Chechnya has already cost his forces too many casualties, yet pledged to take the fight against gangs of Islamic gunmen to the end.

Losses of 2,600 soldiers and policemen killed in the North Caucasus since August last year were "too high", the Russian leader said during a meeting of the military leadership in Moscow. But while ruling out "victory at any price", Putin stressed that separatist Chechnya may never again be used "as a bridgehead for attacks against Russia", ITAR-TASS news agency reported.

(DPA)