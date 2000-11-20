Two S.African Whites Arrested After Lynching

KAKAMAS, South Africa Two white South African farm workers have been arrested for murder after the body of a colored (mixed-race) colleague was found hanging from a tree on a farm in the north of the country, police said Monday.

Police spokeswoman Rita Crafford said a second man, Dawid Klaaste, was also found chained to the tree at the farm outside Kakamas, but had survived.

She said police began looking for the two men after the wife of the dead man, Adam Smit, on Saturday claimed that her husband, who was 38, and another man had been assaulted on the Soetap farm.

The men were found a day later, and according to one of the suspects arrested, they had been chained to the tree overnight, superintendent Crafford said.

She told AFP one of the arrested men was 16 years old and the other 30. They were due to appear in court later Monday.

The murder is the latest in a string of often brutal attacks on black or colored people in small-town South Africa.

Last week a white farmer was sentenced to 25 years in jail for killing a black employee by tying a rope around his neck and dragging him behind a pickup truck for 500 meters.

In August a white businessman was charged with killing a black employee by dragging him behind a pickup for five kilometers (three miles) in a similar attack near the town of Sasolburg in the Free State Province.

Also in August, a white butcher who caught a man who stole a piece of meat near the south coast town of George chained him to a pole with a board around his neck saying "I am a thief."