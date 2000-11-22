Leader: Israeli Atrocities Must Be Confronted

TEHRAN The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei here Wednesday described the clerics as a community treading the path of the prophets.

Addressing a group of theological students, the Leader said the most important issue in Qom theological schools is to determine the status of the clerics and make wise and steady efforts to attain the objectives of the prophets.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the theological students should get acquainted with Islamic viewpoints on new phenomena and social and political issues.

He added some developments in today's world are clear signs that materialistic system in the West based on humanism is void compared with the Islamic system which is based on divine revelations and teachings of the prophets.

Referring to Washington's support for the Zionist regime which is a top violator of human rights, as a blatant example of the Western democracy based humanism, the Leader said the Western world and the U.S. are watching silently the crimes being committed by the Zionist regime and its killing of innocent people whose only fault is seeking their rights.

The Leader criticized the Islamic countries for their reluctance to confront the Zionist regime and stressed that the Muslim world and especially the Arab countries should take seriously the punishment of Israel by stopping oil export and organizing extensive popular protests.

Ayatollah Khamenei cited the presidential elections in the U.S.

as another proof of the hollowness of materialistic systems in the west and said the representative of 25 percent of people governs 75 percent of people which demonstrates that the rule of majority in the western systems is a myth.

(IRNA)